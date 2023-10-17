Christina Aguilera Weight Loss Transformation: Then, Now [Photos]

~Come on Over~ and See Christina Aguilera’s Weight Loss Transformation! Her Then and Now [Photos]

Christina Aguilera has been the topic of body image throughout her career, and she has never shied away from her changing physical appearance – even when she was “criticized for being on both sides of the scale.” The Pennsylvania native has shared her diet and workout routine in the past, but these days, she focuses on living a healthy lifestyle.

“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” Christina previously told Health. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty.”

Keep scrolling to see Christina Aguilera’s weight loss photos over the years.