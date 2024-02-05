Come on over, baby, because Christina Aguilera is at the 2024 Grammy Awards! The pop icon pulled up to music’s biggest night wearing a stunning form-fitting grey gown as she presented Karol G with the award for Best Música Urbana Album alongside Maluma.

The “Genie in a Bottle” artist, 43 – who has five Grammy wins under her belt – had a big year in 2023. Christina kicked off her Las Vegas residency at Voltaire inside The Venetian Resort in December 2023 – and she will continue to perform her biggest hits until March. Of course, fans are raving over the show!

