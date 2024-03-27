Megan Fox shocked fans with her transformed appearance at a Super Bowl afterparty last month, sending social media into a frenzy speculating what she’s had done.

The Transformers star, 37, is now setting the record straight, confessing to three breast augmentations and admitting it took multiple surgeries to get the results she’s long coveted.

Her first was in her early 20s. “Back then everyone did the work, but you had to do work that was undetectable,” she’s said.

Fox, who shares three children with ex Brian Austin Green, went under the knife again “after I was done breastfeeding my kids. Then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise the rippling thing of the implants.”

Jon Kopaloff/Presley Ann

But the third time was the charm. Fox told the plastic surgeon she wanted “the biggest boobs that could fit in my body,” spending $30,000 for the 36Ds.

Although she’s been accused by fans of having “six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries,” the actress said she’s had only one nose job, back in her early 20s. People think it looks different because she contours it to “one inch of its life,” she’s explained.

Fox has also had filler and Botox but said,”I’ve never had a facelift of any kind, no lateral brow lift although I would like one!”