After too much cosmetic surgery, fans are concerned about Kardashian momager Kris Jenner’s nose.

The 68-year-old reality TV star’s repeated rhinoplasties have left her looking unrecognizable and sparked calls from fans, friends and family members to pump the breaks on her plastic surgeries, a source tells Life & Style.

“Even the kids, who’ve had plenty of plastic surgery themselves, think Kris has gone overboard,” the insider says.

One concerned fan posted, “Kris, please stop with the facetune. We all know you don’t look like that.” Another observed, “That nose is hanging on by a thread!”

New York plastic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar — who has not treated Kris — tells Life & Style the star had a “decent nose” until she tried to narrow it. “By over-pushing the nasal bone, she ended up with an asymmetrical position on the left side while the lower half of her nose remained in the midline,” Shahar explains. “She needs to have another operation and move back the right side of the nasal bone!”

Dr. Otto Placik of Chicago adds, “It’s my impression that she had an initial nose job in 2007 and then some reconstruction with a cartilage graft to correct the 2007 nose.”