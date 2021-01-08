Kris Jenner Plastic Surgery

Plastic Surgery? See Kris Jenner's Transformation and Quotes About Going Under the Knife

Better with age! Kris Jenner‘s stunning appearance rivals that of her famous kids. The momager has been extremely open about what plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone and even previously had her neck lift documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

At 65, Kris isn’t shy about the tools she uses to sustain her youthful look. She opened up about what exactly she’s had done during a 2015 appearance on E!’s Good Work with Ru Paul and Botched surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow.

“You want me to list everything?! I’m kidding,” the reality mom jokingly began. “Botox and fillers and laser [treatments] and things like that. I had a boob job in the ’80s after four kids because gravity took over.”

Kris got her breast implants changed nearly three decades later. “It was great for about 25 years, and then … a couple of years ago, I felt like they were too big,” the mogul continued. “I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore, and suddenly, it was like get them out. So, the same doctor who put them in, he took them out, and then had to do a little lift and then put smaller ones in.”

Although Kris is extremely open about cosmetic surgery, she still receives questions about other features of her face she’s altered. “I get a lot of people saying I got my nose done … never had my nose done,” she noted at the time. “I have the same nose I was born with.”

When it comes to advice for others who are thinking about going under the knife, Kris encouraged people to “do what makes you feel good” and to use a “trusted” physician. “You can’t do something because someone else wants you to do it, and then you have to do great research on the doctor that you choose,” she advised.

Kris sought the services of Dr. Garth Fisher when she had her neck lift done on KUWTK in 2011, prior to Kim Kardashian‘s wedding to ex-husband Kris Humphries. The surgeon talked to Daily Mail at the time about also performing a facelift.

“This is a very customized premium quality, natural face rejuvenation procedure designed to freshen up and open the eyes, elevate the cheeks and provide youthful contours to the jawline and neck,” Dr. Fisher explained. “This procedure allows quick healing. She looked gorgeous before of course and looks absolutely stunning now and is very happy with the results.”

Needless to say, Kris looked amazing then and now. See photos of her transformation through the years!

