The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was married to husband Kanye West for six years before filing for divorce on Friday, February 19. Prior to that, Kim had been linked to many models, athletes and producers over the years — and the Kardashian-Jenner mogul didn’t always have the smoothest romantic journey.

The KKW Beauty mogul got married to producer Damon Thomas in 2000 at 19 years old. By 2003, the musician filed for divorce. Later, the Skims founder accused him of physical and emotional abuse during the relationship. She also admitted to being high on ecstasy during their nuptials.

After the breakup of her first marriage, Kim started dating singer Ray J in 2004 while she was working as a stylist for his sister, singer Brandy. This became one of the socialite’s most famous relationships because it birthed Kim Kardashian: Superstar, the couple’s sex tape, which was leaked without her consent. The pair split in 2006.

Kim had high-profile relationships with both Nick Lachey and Nick Cannon before finding something steady with former football star Reggie Bush in 2007. They dated until July 2009 when they called it quits. However, they got back together in September and continued dating until March 2010.

The reality star’s next relationship was also pretty famous. Kim started dating NBA player Kris Humphries in October 2010, and they got engaged by May 2011. They married that August, but as you might recall, their union famously lasted only 72 days. In October 2011, Kim filed for divorce, and her mother, Kris Jenner, filed for an annulment soon after.

In April 2012, Kim started dating her now-husband Kanye. They were together for two years when they married in May 2014 at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. The couple has four children together — daughter North West, son Saint West, daughter Chicago West and son Psalm West. As of January 2021, their marriage of nearly seven years was rumored to be on the rocks.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” a source told In Touch on January 5. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.” The speculation came to a head more than a month later when Kim filed for divorce.

