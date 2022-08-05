It’s over for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The couple split after nine months of dating, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style.

“They amicably split this week,” one of the insiders says. The couple officially began dating in November 2021 after romance blossomed on the set of Saturday Night Live in October. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the comedian went Instagram official with their romance back in March 2022. They flaunted their relationship at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the Met Gala red carpet two months later.

Jose Luis Magana/AP/Shutterstock

It seemed like smooth sailing for the pair prior to their shocking split. A source close to the couple told In Touch back in November 2021 that “sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live.” The KKW Beauty mogul “never expected” to find love while hosting an episode of the sketch comedy series.

Kim, 41, leaned on the Hollywood funnyman amid drama with her ex-husband Kanye West throughout their divorce. Kim “has her family — they know what Kanye’s capable of — and they’re always there for her, but she needs an outsider, someone like Pete, who just has her back,” an insider explained to Life & Style back in February 2022. “He’s the shoulder she needs right now, and he’s not doing it for any reason other than he cares about her.”

“Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word. Kim’s in good hands,” assured the source.

And Kim’s famous family was completely on board with her blossoming relationship. Her mother, Kris Jenner, was also a huge fan of her daughter’s leading man. “Kris one hundred percent approves of Kim’s relationship with Pete,” a source told In Touch in November 2021. “She has known Pete for years, trusts him and has even invited him to their Christmas festivities.”

Prior to breaking up, both Kim and Pete had some experience with marriage and high-profile relationships. Pete was engaged to pop star Ariana Grande from June 2018 to October 2018. As for the E! alum, she’s been married three times. Her ex-husbands are Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye.