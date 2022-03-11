Cuties! It took five months of dating, but Kim Kardashian finally made boyfriend Pete Davidson Instagram official on March 11. While the PDA-packed photos of the pair were exactly what the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s fans were waiting for, there had been some snapshots of the pair prior to that … and more on the way now that Kim has put her 291 million Instagram followers on blast about her beau.

The couple first posed together early on in their relationship for an Instagram photo in honor of Pete’s 28th birthday, which the pair spent together along with Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, and his pal, rapper Flavor Flav, at the momanger’s ultra-luxurious Palm Springs estate.

Flav shared a photo of the foursome to his Instagram page on November 17, 2021. It showed how Kim and Pete were already so in sync as a twosome, as they wore matching items from her newly launched unisex Skims pajama line. Kim wore the bottoms for the sienna plaid fleece sleep set along with a black tank top, while Pete donned the long-sleeved top over a red T-shirt.

While it was the first official photo of Kim and Pete posing together on Instagram, the shapewear mogul waited five months into their romance to share the first snapshots of the Saturday Night Live star on her own page. In one photo, Pete was lying on the floor of a hotel hallway while Kim tenderly held his head in her lap.

For their Instagram debut, Kim was dressed to impress in a stylish gray coat with heavy feather-like quills that turned multicolor in the light. The fashionista matched it with shiny silver thigh-high boots, matching silver gloves and oversized black sunglasses despite being indoors.

In another snapshot, Pete was the one wearing shades while Kim was seen behind him in a mirrored elevator, making a duck-lipped face for the photograph. The comedian had a satisfied, closed-mouth smile on his face as he posed with his girlfriend.

The pair began dating after bonding when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live on October 9, 2021. Several weeks later, the two were photographed having dinners together in New York City and Pete later brought Kim back home to his Staten Island neighborhood.

The comedian first broke his silence about his romance with the billionaire reality star on February 5, 2022, during an appearance at New York’s University of Rochester’s Winterfest. After getting multiple questions shouted at him from the audience, Pete told the crowd, “This is what I’m going to say because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, OK, just because I want to be respectful of privacy. But it’s going great, and we are very happy.” Two days later, Pete officially referred to Kim as his “girlfriend” for the first time publicly in a pre-Super Bowl interview.

Kim making Pete Instagram official came nine days after the reality star’s petition to the court to end her marriage to Kanye West was granted by a judge, making her legally single, Life & Style confirmed. Now fans are waiting for her to officially call Pete her “boyfriend.”

Scroll down for Kim and Pete’s cutest photos as a couple so far.