Changes? Kim Kardashian’s personal sense of style appears to have evolved since she began dating Pete Davidson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live star began dating in October after Kim hosted SNL on October 9.



“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” a source revealed to In Touch at the time. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

The duo went on a handful of outings throughout the month. They were first spotted together on a roller-coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm on October 29, then enjoyed a quiet dinner in Pete’s native Staten Island four days later. Two weeks later, they confirmed their relationship when they were seen holding hands out in Palm Springs, California.

Although Kim stays true to her own style, she has noticeably been wearing more casual, comfortable clothing as her romance with the King of Staten Island actor heats up. However, she returned to her usual red-carpet worthy attire preferences at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

As the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award, Kim commented on her involvement in the fashion world.

“I am honestly so humbled to be here,” the Skims founder said in her speech on December 7. “I’m humbled every single day that designers are willing to work with me. There was a time when they weren’t. I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So, the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award is like a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Kim even gave her estranged husband, Kanye West, a sweet shout-out. “Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion, and I’m so inspired by so many people.”

The KKW Beauty mogul isn’t afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to her sense of style. Her 2021 Met Gala look both confused and excited viewers, as she walked in an all-black ensemble that completely covered her face.

The entrepreneur’s brand is also a game changer for the industry, as Skims concentrates on “setting new standards by providing solutions for every body,” the company’s website reads. “From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, our goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance our industry for the future.”

Kim isn’t afraid to evolve with the times through her fashion choices but spending time with Pete could also be influencing her picks.

