There’s always the saying that a wedding guest should never try to outshine the bride. But Kim Kardashian pulled out all the sexy stops with her black strapless gown she donned for pal Paris Hilton‘s November 11 Beverly Hills nuptials.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum wore a design by Rick Owens that featured a top that wrapped around from the back to leave an exposed area of her chest and waist down the middle. The skirt hugged her hips and curves, while opening up into a series of light layers from her knees to the ground.

Kim, 41, accessorized with black Balenciaga boots and large black hoop earrings. She kept her long brunette locks pulled back in a long, tight braid that extended down to her waist.

While Kim’s outfit definitely turned heads, it didn’t detract from the demure elegance of her pal Paris’ wedding gown. She wore a conservative yet stunning Oscar de la Renta white dress with a high neckline and long sleeves, a full skirt and the frock was covered in white floral embroidery. Paris was an absolute vision of perfection as a bride and passed on any hint of a skin-baring look.

The SKIMS founder didn’t bring rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson as her plus one and instead was accompanied by her friend, Kimora Lee Simmons. The 46-year-old also wore a sleeveless black gown like Kim, but without the plunging open front. It featured a high left slit in the skirt, and Kimora blinged out in a multi-layer diamond necklace and a matching bracelet.

From photos released so far, it appears that Kim was the only Kar-Jenner present at Paris’ wedding. Sister Kendall Jenner was also at a wedding the same day, but she was in Miami serving as a bridesmaid for her pal Lauren Perez‘ beach nuptials.

Kim made the most of her experience at Paris’ wedding, including helping adjust her train before the bride headed down the aisle. The pair were seen in photos having an intimate conversation before Paris made her way out to become Mrs. Carter Reum. They’ve come such a long way since their Hollywood party girl days during the mid-aughts, and even farther away from when Paris employed Kim as her closet organizer! Now Kim’s a self-made billionaire, and Paris has a net worth of $300 million, thanks to her entrepreneurial and accessory branding skills.

