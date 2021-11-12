A-list event! Paris Hilton and new husband Carter Reum’s guest list for their Bel Air wedding was filled with their famous friends, including Bebe Rexha, Ashley Benson and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

The couple tied the knot on Thursday, November 11, at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s sprawling California estate. The property is now owned by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, but Paris’ grandfather previously lived in the Holmby Hills estate for over 50 years.

The ceremony is just the beginning of the festivities to celebrate Paris, 40, and Carter’s nuptials. The duo will be hosting a carnival on the Santa Monica pier on Friday, November 12, TMZ reported, followed by a black-tie event the following day.

Paris previously teased that she would be wearing a whopping “10” looks during her wedding. She gave fans a glimpse at a classy Oscar De La Renta turtleneck gown via Instagram adding, “My forever begins today.”

The DJ and investment banker, 40, got engaged in February, and it’s clear they’re absolutely crazy for each other.

“He’s just my dream guy … Carter’s 100 percent The One. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” the Simple Life alum, who’s been engaged four times but never made it down the aisle, gushed at the time. “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”

Paris revealed she and Carter, who grew up in Chicago, knew each other for “15 years” before their relationship turned romantic.

“[Carter’s sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry … It’s pretty amazing,” the California native gushed to People in September 202. “I feel like this is meant to be.”

The gorgeous couple does not yet have children. Paris shut down pregnancy speculation in July and assured fans they were waiting to get hitched before expanding their brood.

“I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding,” she said in a special episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast. “My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly so definitely waiting for that part.”

