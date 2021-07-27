Paris Hilton has received gorgeous engagement rings from current fiance Carter Reum and exes Chris Zylka, Paris Latsis and Jason Shaw. Unsurprisingly, each sparkler was bigger than the next.

Carter popped the question to the hotel heiress on February 13, 2021. It was their 18-month anniversary and also days before Paris’ 40th birthday.

The Simple Life star hasn’t been shy when it comes to how crazy in love she is with the investment banker. “He just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 percent [The One],” the House of Wax actress gushed on “The Trend Reporter With Mara” podcast in January. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

The Cooking With Paris star added, “I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have like a real life.”

Surprisingly, she and the startup mogul knew each other for over a decade before taking their relationship romantic.

“I’ve known him for 15 years,” the This Is Paris star told People in September 2020. “Then, [Carter’s sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving, and we just had this incredible chemistry … It’s pretty amazing. I feel like this is meant to be.”

Prior to that, the “Stars Are Blind” singer had a ring on her finger from ex-fiancé Chris. They ended their engagement after 10 months in November 2018. Paris briefly spoke about their uncoupling during an appearance on The Talk.

“I’m just really having my ‘me time.’ I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance,” she said at the time. “But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now, I’m just focused on myself and my work.”

Paris’ past romances have been extravagant and generally have moved very quickly. In 2005, Paris Latsis, son of a Greek tycoon billionaire, proposed to the DJ after just eight months of dating. However, they ended things five months later.

The first guy to ever get down on one knee and propose to the Confessions of an Heiress author was model Jason in 2002, when Paris was just 21. They called it off one year later, which happened to be when The Simple Life premiered and the reality star became a household name.

Keep scrolling to see comparison photos of Paris’ four engagement rings from Carter, Chris, Paris and Jason!