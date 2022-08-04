We Compare Celebs’ Ridiculously Expensive Engagement Rings to See Who Comes Out on Top

When it comes to celebrity engagement rings, stars opt for the biggest, most expensive diamonds they can find. We’re talking millions of dollars just resting on Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey‘s fingers!

Beyoncé is a bit more practical with her million-dollar band. Like a true Virgo, she bought a cheaper replica that she wears all the time and keeps the real thing in a vault, you know, since it is a $5 million investment. But forget the price for a moment — who has the biggest jewel, the coolest cut, or the most unique design? We took stars’ rings and placed them in a head-to-head battle.

Pop megastar Ariana Grande got engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez in December 2020 — and her incredible diamond and pearl ring was the talk of Hollywood. It also had a sizeable price tag attached to it. The pair got married on May 15, 2021.

“Ariana’s two-stone ring appears to feature a 5 to 7-carat oval diamond offset next to 5 to 6-millimeter pearl set on a simple white gold or platinum band,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, told Life & Style after the announcement, noting how on-trend the “unique gemstone” and “elongated, fancy shape” of the diamond are. “Ariana’s style is extra unique given the asymmetrical diamond and pearl pairing!”

The sizable ring is estimated to be worth “between approximately $300,000 to 350,000” depending on the specific quality and characteristics of the center diamond, Kathryn explained.

The Positions artist was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who also proposed to her with a massive sparkler — but his doesn’t quite match up to Dalton’s when it comes to price.

“Ariana’s ring is a three-carat pear-shaped diamond which I think is an awesome shape for her specifically, it just seems to fit her really, really well,” diamond expert Grant Mobley told Life & Style in June 2018, four months before their split.

“It was purchased by Pete from a guy here close to my office called Mr. Flawless. I know that they focus a lot on very high quality, so the ring is very high color and clarity which is why it was about a $100,000 ring — and that’s because the color, clarity and size all combined,” he added. “It’s very classic, very simple and it’s just going to last forever. There’s no question about that. It’s never going to go out of style.”

