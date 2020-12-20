Wedding bells are in the air! Ariana Grande revealed she and boyfriend Dalton Gomez are engaged on Sunday, December 20.

“Forever [and] then some,” the 27-year-old captioned an Instagram photo set of five images of herself and her new fiancé, as well as her stunning (and massive) engagement ring.

Several of Ariana’s closest friends and confidantes commented on the sweet post with their well wishes. “Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari, we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton, you are a lucky man,” the thank u, next artist’s manager, Scooter Braun, wrote, while her photographer, Alfredo Flores, added, “AHHH CONGRATS. CAN’T STOP SMILING STILL. LOVE Y’ALL SM!” Ariana’s longtime BFF Courtney Chipolone also left five heart-eyed emojis in the comments section of the post.

The singer and her future husband, 25, started dating in January 2020 — but they met before the coronavirus pandemic hit while the star was looking for a second home outside Los Angeles. Luckily, Ari’s team hired Dalton, a real estate broker, to help out and she was immediately attracted to him.

“When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him,” a source told Us Weekly in August. “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”

The pair sparked romance rumors when they were spotted locking lips in a secluded booth at Bar Louie in Northridge, California, on Valentine’s Day — but at the time, Dalton’s identity was still unknown.

The happy couple quarantined together throughout the spring amid the coronavirus pandemic. “One of the people she is with right now is Dalton,” People reported in March. “They have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

Ariana and Dalton made their official debut as a couple in the music video for “Stuck With U,” her song with Justin Bieber, when the visual dropped in May. In June, they made their relationship Instagram official in honor of her 27th birthday with a precious photo of them snuggling.

The Positions singer was previously engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson in 2018, but they pair called off their engagement after just five months in October of that year.