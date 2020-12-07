Postponed tradition. Khloé Kardashian revealed on Monday, December 6, their annual family Christmas Eve party is canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID cases are getting out of control in [California]. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, announced via Twitter after a fan asked if the event is still happening this year. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

The Good American founder added that the famous family is “so upset” about calling off their yearly bash and noted that she’s “so over 2020” like “everyone” else.

“Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so f—king fire! COVID better be gone by next Christmas,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

Although family matriarch Kris Jenner traditionally hosted the massive holiday bash for hundreds of their closest family and friends for years, Kim Kardashian took over party responsibilities briefly in 2018. However, last year, Kourtney Kardashian did a fabulous job when she directed the coveted event. It’s undoubtedly one of the biggest nights of the year for the reality clan. They always dress to the nines for the big night, where there are musical performances, fireworks and tons of festive food and alcohol.

Sadly, they had been mulling over whether or not to have their annual party for weeks. In November, a fan asked if it was going to be “canceled” following Kim’s controversial 40th birthday trip to Tahiti with more than 20 people, including Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall Jenner and more.

“I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller, obviously,” Khloé tweeted at the time. “I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before? We have to think of what is safest.”

There’s no doubt the famous family will have a very merry Christmas … on a much smaller scale.