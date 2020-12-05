Winter wonderland! Khloé Kardashian shared photos of her silver and snowy Christmas decorations — including her snow-kissed tree — on her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 4.

The 36-year-old shared a photo of two silver Christmas tree statues, as well as a snapshot of a life-size nutcracker soldier dressed in a silver uniform with a matching scepter. The Good American founder also shared a glimpse of her Christmas tree, which was adorned with fake snow on the branches and frosted silver ornaments. A furry white Christmas stocking could also be seen hanging from the mantle of KoKo’s fireplace in the background of the image.

The Revenge Body host isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner babe flaunting her incredible holiday decor, though. Khloé’s older sister Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories one day prior to show off her wintery white decorations, including white tree-like plush pieces lining her hallways.

“If you didn’t think I would bring back Whoville in the house …” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, said in one of the videos before giving fans a peek at her beautiful Christmas tree with twinkling lights. In 2019, Kim had the same corridor decor in the home she shares with husband Kanye West and their four children. “I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” she gushed over the eccentric trees on Instagram at the time.

Despite the fact that Kim and Khloé have gone above and beyond when it comes to their holiday trimmings, they have nothing on their mother, Kris Jenner. “She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas‘ when it comes to decorating,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the matriarch’s approach to decking out her lavish home for the big day. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

In fact, the longtime reality TV legend “only has one rule” for the most wonderful time of the year — and it’s to “outdo what she did the year before.” It looks like Khloé is following in her mama’s footsteps.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Khloé’s silver and snowy Christmas decorations!