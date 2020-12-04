She brought them back! Kim Kardashian showed off her “Whoville”-style winter wonderland Christmas decorations on Thursday, December 3 — and fans might remember the decor from last year’s holiday.

On her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old shared videos of the white tree-like plush pieces that line her hallways. “If you didn’t think I would bring back Whoville in the house …” she said in one of the clips. In 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had the same corridor decor. “I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” she said on Instagram at the time.

The KKW Beauty founder also flaunted footage of her epic family Christmas tree, which was quite tall and dressed in all-white lights. “You guys know I like a really simple flock tree with just twinkle lights,” the Skims founder explained while showing off the stunning centerpiece in her living room. She also revealed the hiding place of one of the family’s Elves on the Shelf. “Look who I see hiding in our tree,” Kim noted before zooming in on the doll.

Unsurprisingly, Kim’s children, whom she shares with husband Kanye West, love their Christmas set-up. After showcasing her Christmas furnishings, the proud mama, daughter Chicago West and son Saint West embarked on a fun game of hide-and-seek using the “Whoville” trees to their advantage. Afterward, little Sainty, 4, got on his scooter and rode down the hallway between the Seuss-like trees.

Despite going all out for the holiday year after year, Kim has nothing on Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner when it comes to Christmas spirit. “She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas‘ when it comes to decorating,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

The longtime talent manager, 65, “only has one rule” for the holiday season, and it’s to “outdo what she did the year before.” It seems like her daughters — including Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — have learned a thing or two from the decorating queen.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kim’s lavish “Whoville” winter wonderland Christmas decorations in her lavish Calabasas mansion!