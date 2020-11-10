Still on! Khloé Kardashian revealed her family’s plans for their annual Christmas Eve party following sister Kim Kardashian’s controversial birthday trip to Tahiti.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars traditionally throw an over-the-top party with all their family and friends every year on December 24. Khloé, 36, responded to a fan on Monday, November 9, who asked if their annual soirée was “canceled” this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before 😳 We have to think of what is safest — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2020

"I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller, obviously," the Good American founder tweeted. "I'm totally fine with that! But we're definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before? We have to think of what is safest."

The famous family came under fire at the end of October when they flew to Tahiti with a group of over 20 people to celebrate Kim’s 40th birthday. “For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped [shape] me into the woman I am today,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote about the tropical vacation via Instagram. “Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

She added, “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

The whole crew received negative reactions from fans who said their trip was in poor taste given the current climate. However, Khloé, who previously “tested positive” for coronavirus earlier this year, defended their luxe vacation during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on October 29.

“Being there, like with all the precautions and everything that we took and being there and how grateful everybody was for the tourism aspect of it,” the Revenge Body host explained. “How so many people said that we were their first party or guest that they’ve had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to do stuff for their family. Just hearing those messages when we were there — we felt really good and we felt so safe and we did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it.”

It looks like the holidays aren’t canceled for the Kardashians this year!