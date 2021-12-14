A Roundup of the Best Kardashian-Jenner ~Kristmas~ Decorations Over the Years

Between unlimited budgets and unlimited space, plenty of celebrities love to go all out with their holiday decorations. That said, nobody in Hollywood does Christmas bigger or better than the Kardashian-Jenners! The best part? The longtime reality TV family absolutely loves to show off their festive decor with their millions of followers on social media.

Take Kylie Jenner, for example. The almost-billionaire unveiled her 2020 Christmas display over a month before December 25. “I am in full Christmas mode at my house,” Kylie boasted in a November 12 Instagram Story while showing off a gorgeous palm tree in her backyard covered in red, green and white lights. “I am saying f—k Thanksgiving. We are going full Christmas.”

Of course, it’s no secret that Kylie’s love of Christmas comes from KUWTK matriarch Kris Jenner. “She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas’ when it comes to decorating,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

Over the years, Kris has been responsible for hosting the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. However, in 2018, Kim Kardashian took over the job and in 2019, it was held at Kourtney Kardashian‘s house. Based on that, fans assumed Khloé Kardashian would be throwing the event at her home in 2020. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in [California]. So, we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” the proud parent, who shares daughter True Thompson with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, tweeted on December 6.

“It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe,” Khloé revealed. “Health and safety first, though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

Even if the A-list siblings and their children won’t be celebrating with a huge star-studded crowd, it’s safe to say they’ll manage to ~deck the halls~ just fine amongst themselves.

