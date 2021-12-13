Deck the halls! North West documented mom Kim Kardashian’s chic and all-white Christmas decor around their Calabasas mansion.

Naturally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, has her sprawling home decorated to perfection, which her eldest daughter, 8, documented on their joint TikTok account on Sunday, December 12.

Kim, who once described her abode as a “minimal monastery,” kept with the monochromatic vibe of her existing decor. A long hallway was filled with fuzzy cream-colored trees in cartoonish shapes, almost reminiscent of a Dr. Suess book.

Of course, the famous family’s Christmas tree is absolutely gigantic. It is unclear if Kim opted to get a real or artificial tree, but the branches were painted white to give it a snowy or “frocked” look. She did not top it with an angel or star but rather filled the tree with many strings of white lights.

North also showed a few cute holiday knick-knacks around the house, including a gingerbread jar, deer figurines and an Elf on the Shelf wearing Christmas pajamas cozied up in the tree.

Although the Skims founder is currently estranged from husband Kanye West, she still found a way to include him in the festivities. Above the fireplace hung six white stockings. North zoomed in on one that read “Kanye” for her dad, which means it’s safe to say there is also one for Kim and all four of their children — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, Psalm, 2.

In addition, North’s pet lizards, Cheese and Bean, also got their own stockings.

It appears the KKW Beauty founder and “Praise God” artist, 44, may be keeping things friendly for the kids over the holidays, but that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily heading for a reconciliation.

Kim filed for divorce from the “Off the Grid” rapper in February, and then filed to become legally single and to drop “West” from her name nearly a year later on December 10.

Her filing to become single came on the heels of another public plea from the Yeezy founder to keep their family together while performing with Drake at the Free Larry Hoover event in Los Angeles.

“I need you to run right back to me,” he sang during the Amazon Prime livestream on December 9. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim’s home is looking cozy and bright for Christmas. Keep scrolling to see photos!