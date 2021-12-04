Kourtney Kardashian Knows How to Deck the Halls: Photos of Her 2021 Christmas Decorations

Kourtney Kardashian’s 2021 Christmas decorations prove that she’s the ultimate holiday fan. From the classic Elf on the Shelf to a huge collection of Christmas trees, the Poosh founder always goes all out when it comes to Christmastime.

Last year, Kourtney, 42, turned her home into a picturesque and friendly wonderland. She covered her house’s entrance with several light-up objects, including multiple Santa Clauses and snowmen to greet her guests.

She didn’t stop with the outside, though. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s indoor setting included an adorable red mailbox labeled “Letters to Santa,” with multiple presents sitting right next to it. Kourtney also covered her hallway banisters with multi-colored holiday lights.

To top it all off, the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum even shared a snap of a small palm tree, decorated with multi-colored lights and labeled “beach” to give the home a nice sandy getaway vibe.

As for more holiday cheer, Kourtney even had countless cookies that looked too beautiful to eat.

However, Christmas isn’t the only holiday Kourtney adores. She also impressed her fans with her Halloween decorations this year, sharing a montage of the spooky season to her Instagram following her engagement to Travis Barker.

Kourtney uploaded a carousel of photos on October 30 from her haunted-themed home. She started off with featuring two oversized skeletons that welcomed guests into the doorway, with a pathway that was covered with various pumpkins.

The closer one got to her doorway, the more her hanging witch hats were noticeable, which were emphasized by the black Wicked Witch of the West-inspired object to the left of the door that came with green-lit eyes and providing an added scare to those who entered.

The yard was, of course, no exception with Kourtney’s powerful decorating skills. She uploaded a video, giving followers a tour of her outdoor attractions, including a hanging cauldron and a skeleton wearing a with hat next to candles.

Going inside of Kourtney’s home, her fans got to glance at an orange-lit fireplace adorned with cobwebs above. She also didn’t fail to serve her guests with an extensive dinner table filled with skulls, thematic candles, orange lights and small pumpkins.

Now that Kourtney’s back into the winter holiday season, she has made sure to include her fans in a walkthrough of her house.

Scroll through the gallery to see Kourtney’s Christmas decorations this year.