Get ready for a Kravis Christmas! Ever since they became a couple in early 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been going all out when it comes to celebrating holidays together, and Christmastime is starting early for the couple.

Kourt, 42, has always gone big when it comes to decorating her home for the holidays, but with Travis, 46, in her life, she has the sweet, cozier parts of the season to enjoy … and share with her 152 million Instagram followers.

Over Thanksgiving, the pair were already starting their Christmas movie marathon, viewing a film on the big screen TV at Kourtney’s Palm Springs estate. She had a beautifully lit tree in the corner that was simple when it came to decorations, but so stunningly festive.

The couple rang in the month of December by cuddling up together to watch the Christmas film The Family Stone, showing a scene on the TV in front of them featuring stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Rachel McAdams. Kourtney even asked fans in her Instagram Story, “LOL, what movie?” In another photo, the couple shared a cup of hot cocoa as a warm fire blazed in the fireplace nearby.

But it was what the couple were wearing that made the two photos so seasonally festive. Kourtney took the snapshots showing the pair both in pajamas while cuddled up for movie night, and she had white knee-high stockings featuring green toes with a large Christmas tree design across her shins. The words “Merry Christmas” surrounded it in red lettering.

Travis had adorable Santa Claus slippers on his feet, with his tootsies tucked into the mouth section and Santa’s face, white mustache and jolly red hat looking back up at the drummer.

With Kourtney and Travis getting such an early start on the Christmas season, fans can look forward to so many more festive moments between the two lovebirds. The couple got engaged on October 17 on the beach in Montecito, California. Now that they’re getting ready to walk down the aisle, they will also be blending their families for Christmas festivities.

Travis’ two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — Landon and Alabama — and Kourtney’s three kids she shares with former partner Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope and Reign — should be playing a big part in the cheery holiday time. But ultimately, the photos of 2021’s hottest couple romantically sharing their first Christmas season together will be the ultimate gift to their fans.

Scroll down for Travis and Kourtney’s sweetest 2021 holiday photos.