Disney love! Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, said she “looks like” Minnie Mouse in a cute shout-out post on Friday, July 2.

“Looks like you @kourtneykardash,” the 45-year-old wrote underneath an Instagram Story photo of a sign featuring a white portrait of Mickey Mouse’s beloved wife. The 42-year-old shared the adorable post to her own Instagram Stories and added a red heart emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is known for being a devout fan of all things Disney — and the Blink-182 rocker, with whom she first sparked romance rumors in January, is all about indulging her in her passion for the brand. The couple, who went public with their relationship in February, have been spotted at Disneyland with their kids on several occasions throughout their romance.

Plus, the former Aquabats member also posed for a cute photo with the Poosh founder for her birthday in April while she donned a set of Minnie Mouse ears.

Kourtney and Travis, who were neighbors and friends for years before they began dating, have really blossomed as a couple over the last few months — and the reality star’s famous family is convinced that a proposal from the musician is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain” for the dynamic duo, an insider previously revealed to Life & Style.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy,” the source gushed. “It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The insider added about the pair’s PDA, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

The drummer also “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions” for himself and his lady love throughout the summer, a separate source previously gushed to Life & Style. The twosome will most likely also spend time at Kourtney’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Springs vacation house. “It’s their ‘escape home,’” the insider added. “It’s serene and tranquil — the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.”