Are they or aren’t they? That seems to be the eternal question with Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker. The longtime friends sparked dating rumors (again) when the pair both shared photos from Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home on Saturday, January 23.

The drummer, 45, shared a stunning photo of the mountain view from the infinity pool in the property’s backyard to his Instagram Stories, while the Poosh founder, 41, shared two snapshots of a different angle of the view to her Instagram feed. While Travis and Kourtney have publicly been friends for many years, the nearly matching images seemed too coincidental to eagle-eyed fans.

Interestingly enough, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories the same day that seemed to allude to the musician’s new relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“If two hearts are meant to be together, no matter how long it takes, how far they go, how tough it seems, fate will bring them together to share their love forever,” the adage read. The former Miss USA also included a red heart emoji on the post.

Though the cozy trip makes their rumored coupling seem sudden, it looks like dynamic duo have been spending time together for a few weeks now.

On Christmas Eve, Kourtney shared a snapshot of herself dressed in a cute red and brown minidress in honor of the holiday. Travis commented on the post with the angel smiley face emoji. Just six days later, the songwriter shared a video of himself getting a tattoo of legendary actress Audrey Hepburn. Kourt commented “Audrey” on the post, which Travis responded to with a black heart emoji. His tattoo artist, Ganga Tattoo, replied to both of them, “You guys should do one together.”

Most recently, the father of two left a red rose emoji on a selfie Kourtney shared on Wednesday, January 20, while kneeling in her closet rocking a Skims bra and boy shorts set designed by sister Kim Kardashian.

The former Aquabats member has previously spoken about his friendship with the E! personality. “Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it,” he told People in March 2019. “I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends.”

It looks like we’ll have to wait and see if this rumored couple is, in fact, a couple.