’Tis the season! Kourtney Kardashian revealed the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas gift list on her website, Poosh.com.

The selection includes each family member’s go-to gift that they plan on giving their friends and family this holiday season.

Kourtney, 42, is at the top of the guide, pinning the Heat Healer infrared sauna blanket as her choice, costing more than $500.

“Everyone knows I love a sauna detox as part of my self-care routine, so I’m really excited to gift this at-home sauna blanket to my friends and family so they can enjoy the healing properties of the infrared light from their homes!” the Poosh founder’s gift caption reads.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum includes her “day of self-care” routine on her site, which starts with taking “a day off from working out,” making “her signature matcha latte” and enjoying a “trip to the farmer’s market” with her kids Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

As for the other Kardashian-Jenners’ gift ideas, Kris Jenner chose the nearly $500 Lettuce Grow farmstand for her holiday gift. “What a fun way to get the whole family into growing their own food,” Kris, 66, captioned the gift. “I’m so excited to gift my friends, family, and grandchildren this sustainable farmstand.”

Kim Kardashian chose an $80 LED Smartrope, while Khloé Kardashian picked the nearly $500 Lomi kitchen composter, which “makes composting simple,” according to her description.

For Kendall Jenner’s Christmas gift, the model opted for a simple weighted blanket by Baloo Living, explaining that $180 item “helps with anxiety and feeling calm,” per her gift description. Sister Kylie Jenner picked out the $250 LED wrinkle reducer, Lightstim, which is one of her “favorite parts of getting a facial,” according to the website caption.

Kourtney already started to ring in the holidays with her fiancé, Travis Barker, over the weekend with a Christmas-themed movie night on the beach. The couple watched Home Alone on a large screen that was placed in the center of their sandy location, per Kourtney’s Instagram carousel post from Saturday, November 20.

The couple appeared to have watched the film surrounded by countless candles and comfortable lounge chairs. Other photos from the date night included a table set for several guests, although Kourtney and Travis, 46, didn’t reveal who else tagged along. They ended the evening with a fireworks display.

“Best night ever love you @kourtneykardash,” the Blink-182 rocker wrote via Instagram at the time.