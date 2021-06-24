Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Love to Travel! See Photos of All Their Trips So Far

Bit by the travel bug! Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, love going on trips together.

Since taking their relationship public in February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer have hit the open road a handful of times, including getaways to Utah and different scenic locations throughout California.

While the lovebirds definitely appreciate a couples vacation, Kourtney and Travis have also taken their kids along on the fun. The Poosh.com founder shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with his second ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The music producer also has a really close bond with Shanna’s first daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Although it’s clear Travis loves to explore with Kourtney and the kids, the Grammy Award nominee does have some travel restrictions. In 2008, Travis was involved in a fatal plane crash that resulted in four deaths. He and friend Adam Goldstein, known as DJ AM, were the only two survivors.

“When I jumped through the emergency exit when the plane blew up, I was in such a hurry to exit the plane I jumped right into the jet, which is full of fuel,” Travis recalled during a 2018 interview with Joe Rogan. Sadly, DJ AM died nearly a year later of a drug overdose.

Since the incident, Travis has opened up about his fear of flying. However, he’s doing his best to move forward! “I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?” he explained to Men’s Health in May 2021.

When asked if he’ll ever fly again, Travis said, “I have to … I want to make the choice to try and overcome it.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s trips so far.