Kravis does high fashion! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker made their 2022 Met Gala debut on Monday, May 2, marking their first time attending the prestigious event both as solo and as a couple.

Kourtney and Travis stepped out in matching black-and-white menswear inspired looks while leaving their hotel en route to the Met Gala.

The couple looked as in love as ever at event, which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and raises funds for the museum’s Costume Institute. The 2022 Met Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” as a followup to 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Both themes are based on a two-part exhibit at the Met.

The “Anthology of Fashion” exhibit “provides a historical context for Lexicon, in a way,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told Vogue in April.

“The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers,” he said. “What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history. So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

Kourtney, 43, and Travis,46, were fresh-faced at the ball, having just spent several days on vacation in Milan. The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker documented their romantic Italian getaway via social media, but they jetted back to the states just in time for fashion’s biggest night.

The couple started dating in late 2020 after years of being friends and neighbors. They went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day 2021, and they continued to flaunt their love during various outings and on social media. The “All the Small Things” drummer popped the question in October 2021.

While in Las Vegas for the 2022 Grammy Awards, Kourtney and Travis participated in a wedding ceremony — however, they did not legally wed at the time.

“Found these in my camera roll,” the Kardashians star captioned a series of photos from their nuptials via Instagram on April 6. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

