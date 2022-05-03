Fashion’s Biggest Night! See What All the Celebs Wore at the 2022 Met Gala

The time has come for fashion’s biggest night, and celebrities rolled up to the 2022 Met Gala wearing the utmost chic designs from the best of the best in the business! Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Vogue selected some noteworthy names as the night’s hosts.

From famous lovebirds Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, to actress Regina King and Hamilton playwright and composer Lin Manuel Miranda as a co-chair, the annual event started out on a high note. And of course, Tom Ford and Vogue’s Anna Wintour rejoined as honorary co-chairs as well.

While everyone showed up in great spirits, Tom sparked a major uproar just one week prior to the upscale event. The designer publicly criticized the evolution of the Met Gala in an excerpt from Anna’s upcoming book that was published by Time on April 25. In it, Tom seemingly called out musical artist Katy Perry for wearing a hamburger costume one year and a full-blown chandelier outfit another year.

“You didn’t have to look like the 18th century, you didn’t have to dress like a hamburger, you didn’t have to arrive in a van where you were standing up because you couldn’t sit down because you wore a chandelier,” Tom said. “It’s turned into a costume party.”

Nevertheless, the American Idol judge is staying true to her fashion sense, as she typically flaunts vibrant and zany wardrobe ensembles either onstage or during the ABC series. And Tom appeared excited as he attended the red carpet event.

This year’s Met Gala included a few surprises, though. A few stars who usually attend had to bow out this time around, including style icon and actress Zendaya. The Euphoria cast member shocked everyone when she announced she would not be present on the red carpet.

“I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working,” the Spider-Man actress told Extra on April 20. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So, I wish everyone the best.”

Zendaya has stopped hearts over the years with her Met Gala fashion choices, primarily with her 2019 Cinderella-inspired dress. She graced the carpet wearing a stunning blue ball gown, which included lights for the skirt to create an illuminating look. Her stylist, Law Roach, paid tribute to the fairytale moment by playing the Fairy Godmother, waving a wand to launch the magical moment. Her ensemble even came with a mini pumpkin carriage purse that she carried throughout the night.

Aside from the Disney Channel alum, the fashionable evening nonetheless revealed some of the most iconic designs viewers have ever seen.

Scroll through the gallery to see red carpet photos of all the celebs at the 2022 Met Gala!