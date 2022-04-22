For any celebrity who loves fashion, the first Monday in May is such an important date, as it marks the annual Met Gala. While getting an invite from Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour is a coveted show of style success, some celebs are having to say “no” on their R.S.V.P. cards for May 2, 2022.

Zendaya is one of the most fashionable actresses working today, and her red carpet moments are breathtaking. But she won’t be gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art due to her hectic schedule.

“I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working,” Zendaya told Extra on April 20. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So, I wish everyone the best.” She’s currently filming the tennis flick Challengers, but assured the outlet, “I will be back eventually.”

The Euphoria star last attended in 2019, when she became the talk of the event for her glorious “Cinderella” inspired ice-blue gown. It came to life with lights and a voluminous skirt when her stylist, Law Roach, theatrically waved his smoke-filled wand as her Fairy Godmother to launch the transformation.

While Rihanna is a staple and one of the most anticipated celebrities at the Met Gala for her always on-point high-fashion moments, she may take a pass on the event in 2022. The singer is in the final stages of her fist pregnancy and is reportedly due in early May.

If she did decide to attend while on the verge of giving birth, RiRi would need an outfit to accommodate her changing body. While she has been rocking her bare bump in in daring, barely-there outfits throughout her pregnancy, she may be too close to the end to want to risk having her water break on the steps of the Met.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was scrapped in 2020, and in 2021, was moved to September from May. The jump from spring to fall caused several prominent Met attendees to have to take a pass on the event.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady and retired supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen never miss the Met Gala, but the 2021 ball took place just as the start of the NFL season got underway. The sports’ G.O.A.T. couldn’t take time off to leave his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates and fly to New York for a fashionable evening.

Met Gala icon Sarah Jessica Parker also had to say no to attending the 2021 event, as she was too busy filming her HBO Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. Kylie Jenner decided not to go, taking a pass due to her second pregnancy.

See below for the list of stars who will be skipping the 2022 Met Gala.