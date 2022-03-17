The countdown begins! Newly emerged details for the it night in fashion — the 76th Met Gala — have been revealed and it’s safe to say, this may be one of the best Mets yet.

A-list celebrities will walk the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City on the first Monday of May, which is the recurring date for the annual event. The 2021 Met Gala, however, took place in September due to delays of the Coronavirus pandemic which shut down the event entirely in 2020.

Last year’s theme, In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, was part one of a two-part theme, which will continue at this year’s event. Stars like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna wowed some fans with their take on the theme while others questioned the celebrities’ outfit choices.

Who Are The 2022 Met Gala Hosts?

Before we announce the hosts of the 2022 Met Gala, we need to give Vogue a slow clap because their choices are absolute perfection! Regina King, Hollywood’s favorite couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be this year’s official co-chairs. From sitting on the Met steps during her role as Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl to now co-hosting the iconic event in real life, Lively is having a full-circle moment! In addition to this year’s co-chairs, Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Missouri, and Anna Wintour will be returning as honorary co-chairs.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

What Is The Met Gala Theme?

This year’s exhibition theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The 2022 theme is the second part of the Met’s “thoughtful homage to our country’s history,” following last year’s theme, In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.

In America: An Anthology of Fashion is all things glamour, so fans can expect to see old Hollywood looks on May 2nd. The co-chairs alone are the perfect fit for the 2022 theme, so we can only imagine how stunning this year’s attendees will look!

Former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner started browsing her 2019 Met Gala dress sketches four months before the event. Now that the Met Gala is back at its designated May date, we’re sure the 2022 attire is underway and soon ready to be showcased!

How to Watch The Met Gala:

Vogue has yet to release official information on how to watch “fashion’s biggest night out,” but we can expect that they will continue to do what they’ve in the past. Fans can most likely watch the 2022 Met Gala on Vogue’s live stream on vogue.com or Vogue’s Twitter account.