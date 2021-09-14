Oh, what a night! The 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 13, proved to be a magical evening of fashion … and love. Some of your favorite celebrity couples, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, stole the show with their gorgeous looks and playful PDA.

Take Shawn and Camila, for example. The “Summer of Love” singer, 23, and the Cinderella actress, 24, couldn’t keep their hands off each other while making their Met Gala debut as a couple. Although Shawn has attended the Met Gala twice before, this appearance was by far his best!

The former Vine star looked straight out of the ’70s disco era in a leather jacket, velvet pants and suspenders by Michael Kors. For Camila’s part, she too served disco vibes in a purple sequined gown with a feathered train. Of course, Shawn also opted to go shirtless under his leather jacket — which definitely turned some heads!

That said, Camila tried to get her boyfriend to show even more skin at the event. “I almost tried to get him to take that jacket off down there,” the Fifth Harmony alum told Vogue. “I was like, ‘Take it off! Take it off!'”

Camila and Shawn have been going strong since taking their romance public in July 2019. Even if the musical artists aren’t ready to say “I do” yet, Shawn has definitely thought about popping the question. “Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” the Canada native told Entertainment Tonight in a December 2020 interview.

“She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old,” Shawn gushed. “I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young, so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel, and you know that you have found your person.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of your favorite celebrity couples at the 2021 Met Gala.