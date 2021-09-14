Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13.

Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.

The momager wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner to attend the prestigious fashion event. Her daughters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian also walked the red carpet.

Kendall, 25, sparkled in a sexy, sheer Givenchy gown covered in crystals. Kim, 40, made a fashion statement in an all-black Balenciaga outfit, designed by the house’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, that featured included a tunic-length T-shirt over a tight bodysuit, gloves and built-in high heels.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars probably had a blast together while inside the ball, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, as their family is extremely close-knit. Corey has a great bond with all of Kris’ children, and the music executive “feels close to all the sisters,” a source previously told Life & Style in April 2021.

Corey “isn’t just her guy,” the insider revealed at the time. “He’s integrated himself with pretty much all the Kardashian and Jenner family members.”

He is “especially close” with Kris’ youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, who unfortunately did not attend the 2021 Met Gala amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2. “They pal around, they have the same sense of humor and taste in music,” the insider added.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, previously opened up about her bond with her mom’s partner. “I love Corey. I think that he’s just an amazing person, I think he treats my mom amazing,” Kylie said during a 2019 episode of KUWTK. “And he’s just helped me navigate through life and I really appreciate his advice. He’s just always been a good, good guy.”