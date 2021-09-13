Sorry, Kylie Jenner fans! The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star skipped out on the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 13, partly due to the fact “she’s obviously taking extra precautions because of COVID,” a source tells Life & Style.

“Being in crowded places gives her anxiety when she’s pregnant, and she’s obviously taking extra precautions because of COVID,” the insider adds. Kylie, 24, confirmed she wouldn’t be in attendance on her Instagram Stories.

Before Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, were no-shows at the event, the reality TV star “enjoyed being in NYC, but because of the pregnancy, she feels more relaxed and at ease keeping a low profile at home in L.A., away from all the photographers and flashing lightbulbs,” the source says.

The pregnant cosmetics mogul and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 30, who share daughter Stormi Webster and are expecting baby No. 2, attended the esteemed ball together in 2018 and 2019. Fans were hopeful that Kylie would show up to the Met Gala this year after flaunting her baby bump all over NYC during New York Fashion Week.

However, it looks like the almost-billionaire headed back to her home in California solo, while Travis attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12. The Houston, Texas, native took home the Moon Person for Best Hip Hop Video and was quickly called out by fans for not thanking Kylie during his acceptance speech. Even so, she showed her support by sharing a photo of Travis on stage via Instagram Stories.

Ahead of the Met Gala, Kylie took her Instagram Stories once more. This time, she shared a bunch of photos of her looks from previous years and concluded with, “I’m so sorry I couldn’t make it this year. I can’t wait to see all the looks.”

The Met Gala comes nearly one week after Kylie confirmed her second pregnancy via Instagram on September 7, less than a month after Life & Style confirmed the exciting news on August 20. Although the E! alum has yet to reveal her due date or the sex of her child, Kylie “has already started designing the nursery,” a source revealed to Life & Style.

The soon-to-be mother of two is “spending an absolute fortune,” added the insider. “She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”

Thankfully, Stormi, who turned 3 years old in February, is ready to have a sibling! “Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins. She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after,” a separate source told Life & Style.

Of course, all of Kylie’s famous friends and family couldn’t be happier for her and Travis. “Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister,” Kourtney Kardashian commented on her little sister’s post. “Can’t wait to meet this lil angel. I love you. Congrats, mama,” Kylie’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou chimed in.