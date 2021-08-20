Congrats are in order! Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with boyfriend Travis Scott, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style.

The happy news comes one day after Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, seemingly let the cat out of the bag by revealing that her 19th grandchild was on the way amid a visit to a toy shop in Qunicy, California.

Two month ago, the makeup mogul and her rapper boyfriend confirmed that they had rekindled their romance while attending a New York City gala as a family with their daughter, Stormi Webster, in June 2021. A month prior, an insider told In Touch that the former flames were “giving their relationship another shot” and noted that they were “seeing where it leads” before making a decision about officially getting back together following their October 2019 split.

The off-again, on-again flames have had their “highs and lows” over the years, the source explained at the time, and “neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together.” Now, the reconciled pair and their baby girl have been “going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi,” the insider gushed. “They’re navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around.”

Kylie and Travis started dating in April 2017 after meeting at Coachella. Following her top-secret pregnancy, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave birth to the couple’s first child in February 2018. After their 2019 split, Kylie and Travis remained close and coparented their daughter amid their busy schedules.

Following KUWTK‘s end in June 2021, executive producer Farnaz Farjam revealed exactly when the starlet found out she was pregnant for the first time. “Here’s the funny thing about Kylie’s pregnancy. She found out she was pregnant while she was filming Life of Kylie,” the film pro, who has been producing on the series since its first season in 2007, told Variety. “We didn’t know. She hid it from the cameras.”

The reality TV exec added, “Before I found that footage, one of the family members told me she was pregnant but that she was keeping it a secret. And I thought they were trying to set me up and trying to find out who the leak was. I was like, ‘This person is lying to me and just trying to see!’ They used to do that sometimes, just to find out who was leaking.”

Life & Style reached out to Kylie’s team for comment. Page Six was the first to report the news.