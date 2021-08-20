Cat’s out of the bag? Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she has a 19th grandchild on the way while attending an event on Thursday, August 19, amid rumors her daughter Kylie Jenner is pregnant with baby No. 2.

“18 grandchildren,” the 71-year-old told a reporter during the visit to the Toy Store in Quincy, California, which was originally broadcast on the shop’s official Facebook page. “I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that the other day, so that’s 19.”

The candidate for California governor also noted that she would love several more grandkids in her life. “I keep telling the girls — and they’re not too excited about this — but I wanna go for 30. It’s a round number,” Caitlyn explained before noting, “So, we’ve only got 10 to go.”

While her math is just a touch off, the comments harken back to the pregnancy rumors Caitlyn’s youngest child has been sparking lately. Since getting back together with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, the Kylie Cosmetics founder alum, 24, has seemingly been giving off subtle clues about expecting baby No. 2.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the proud mama — who shares daughter Stormi Webster with the rapper, 30 — has been seemingly recycling older photos, which has been highlighted by the fact that her manicure in photos doesn’t appear to always match her current manicure. She also seemingly did not take any photos of herself the night of her lavish birthday party on August 10.

While pregnant with her 3-year-old, Kylie kept out of the public eye and never showed her pregnant body on social media until some time after she gave birth. “I stayed in my house and around my neighborhood,” she revealed to host Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series reunion special. “Then, towards the end, there would be helicopters every day — I couldn’t even go outside because they’d be shooting all my deliveries.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The makeup mogul’s family was completely on board with the plan, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kylie take the same approach with her second child. “This is obviously a theory — I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there’s studies on this — but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child,” sister Kendall Jenner noted during the long-running series’ reunion finale. “I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy. I really do think it was the best decision.”