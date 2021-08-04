Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant? See Why Fans Are Convinced She’s Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Fans of Kylie Jenner are buzzing that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with boyfriend Travis Scott. As it stands, the cosmetics mogul has yet to comment whether or not she’s carrying her second child. However, there are some major clues to suggest she is!

Most recently, a fan on Twitter pointed out that Kylie, 23, might be reusing old photos. The giveaway? Her manicure! “Kylie is pregnant. She’s never had the same nails for over a month and the reunion was filmed in April, meaning she is now showing a bump and won’t be posting body pics that are recent,” the user tweeted on July 28.

Kylie did, in fact, have a French manicure during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians two-part reunion special, the same manicure that’s featured in selfies she snapped on July 18 and July 22.

The last time the Kylie Skin founder was pregnant with daughter Stormi Webster, whom she gave birth to in February 2018, she continued to use social media, but very sparingly. When Kylie did post photos, they hid her bump. Moreover, she kept out of the public eye.

“I stayed in my house and around my neighborhood,” Kylie told Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion. “Then, towards the end, there would be helicopters every day — I couldn’t even go outside because they’d be shooting all my deliveries.”

To date, Kylie’s family agrees that hiding her pregnancy was the “best decision” she could have made as a new mother. “This is obviously a theory — I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there’s studies on this — but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child,” sister Kendall Jenner suggested during the reunion.

“I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy,” the supermodel gushed. “I really do think it was the best decision.”

