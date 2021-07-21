Stars Who Had Secret Pregnancies: Celebrities Who Kept Their Baby News Private Until After Delivery

With paparazzi around every corner in Hollywood and New York, keeping something like a pregnancy a secret when you’re a celebrity is nearly impossible. Yet these stars managed to evade being photographed with a baby bump, only to let fans know after they’d already given birth that they were a new parent.

The 2020 COVID-19 lockdon made for the perfect cover for stars to keep their pregnancies hidden. Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel added a second child to their family in July 2020, with the birth of their son, Phineas. While there were widespread rumors that the pair were parents again, the couple did not respond to reports, nor were there any photos of Jessica while pregnant.

Justin didn’t confirm the news until a January 18, 2021, appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show. “I think we were FaceTiming and you said, ‘Hey, do you want to know a secret?’ and then Jessica walked in, and you put your hand on her stomach and you were like, ‘We’re having another baby,'” Ellen told Justin during their Zoom conversation. The “Sexyback” hitmaker responded, “You’re one of the first people outside of our immediate family that we told.”

Actress Mindy Kaling is another celebrity who had a secret quarantine baby, only to reveal the news on TV later. During an October 8, 2020, appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she revealed, “I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.” Stephen responded, “No one even knew you were pregnant!” to which Mindy agreed, “I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people. It’s true,” sharing that she named her son Spencer.

Other celebrities who managed to keep their pregnancies under wraps thanks to home lockdown and zoom video connections include actresses Emmy Rossum, Billie Lourd, Amanda Seyfried and Rooney Mara, as well as rapper Iggy Azalea.

There had been so many rumors starting in the summer of 2017 that Kylie Jenner was pregnant by her new boyfriend Travis Scott. She kept her famous figure off of social media for months, and when she did appear in photos, it was from the shoulders up. After daughter Stormi Webster’s arrival on February 1, 2018, Kylie took to Instagram three days later to announce her baby’s birth, along with an 11-minute video showing all the highlights of her secret pregnancy that fans missed out on.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.” Considering what a precious and thoughtful child Stormi has turned out to be, Kylie made the right call!

