The Bella Twins, Brittany Matthews and More Celebs Show Off Their Post-Baby Bodies After Pregnancy

Photoshop, filters and camera angles can create impossible beauty standards, but many stars, like Nikki and Brie Bella, Brittany Matthews, Ashley Graham and Emily Ratajkowski, aren’t afraid to share their real post-baby bodies after giving birth.

The Bella twins have been completely candid from pregnancy to birth and what life looks like now. Brie talked about her “recovery” via Instagram after welcoming baby No. 2, son Buddy, with husband Daniel Bryan in August 2020.

“It’s been such a magical time,” the WWE babe gushed. “After giving birth, it’s essential to take care of yourself so you can take care of the new love in your life!”

“Recovery the second time around has been so different in a good way because I was way more prepared,” she continued. In the photo, Brie rocked “comfortable and durable” underwear for her C-section scar, adding, “Let’s be proud of our bodies and be open and honest about the process so future moms can feel more prepared too!”

The Incomparable author has been losing weight since giving birth to Buddy and talked about her “treasure marks” in March while sharing a snapshot of her bare belly.

“The more baby weight I lose, the more my treasure marks from Buddy are showing up,” the WWE babe explained via Instagram, while noting she’s trying to get her “abs back.”

“Sometimes, it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body. I always tell myself to be kind and grateful, but I’m human so picking myself a part happens,” Brie continued. “You might see me at the pool in my one piece, but I’m showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special. They remind me of a special connection I got to share with my sweet babies for nine months.”

Brie isn’t the only celebrity mama who keeps it real about her post-partum body. Brittany Matthews gave birth to her first child, daughter Sterling, with fiancé Patrick Mahomes in February. The fitness trainer has since posted tons of workout videos as she gets back in shape.

That’s not to say she was resistant to her changing body during pregnancy. She had the perfect clapback to trolls who said she didn’t look “skinny” in her maternity photos with the Kansas City Chiefs player.

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” the Texas native responded via Instagram. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

Keep scrolling to see celebrities flaunt their post-baby bodies after giving birth!