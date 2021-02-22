Tell ’em, girl! NFL star Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is no stranger to a clapback. In fact, the former soccer player is well-versed in schooling her online critics.

In February 2021, the newly minted mom shared beautiful snapshots from a lavish maternity photo shoot with the Kansas City Chiefs player shortly before she gave birth to baby No. 1, a daughter named Sterling Skye. Several Instagram users made comments about her “abomination” of a dress, which they claimed didn’t suit her and her “skinny” frame.

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” Brittany responded to the fan comments. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

Even before pregnancy, the Texas native was quick to go toe-to-toe with trolls on social media. In June 2019, she responded to fans telling her longtime love that he could “do better” than her with a set of two bikini photos showing off her toned tummy. “Me, when you get told all the time your boyfriend could do so much better,” she captioned the sassy post.

The athlete and the personal trainer got engaged in September 2020, but they got together nearly eight years prior. The pair started dating when they attended the same high school in Texas. “He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” Brittany previously revealed on Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.”

The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder didn’t even realize her man was a sports prodigy when they first got together. “When we started dating, I had no idea he was even good at sports,” she said. “The quarterback had graduated, and I was talking to [Patrick] like, ‘So, who’s going to be our quarterback?’ And he was like, ‘Well I think I’m going to try out.’ I was like, ‘Wait, you play quarterback?’”

However, the blonde beauty has been right by Patrick’s side throughout his incredible career thus far. “It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing,” she once gushed.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of Brittany’s expert clapbacks throughout her pregnancy and beyond!