From high school sweethearts to expecting parents! Patrick Mahomes and his pregnant fiancée, Brittany Matthews, have been through it all — and thankfully, the longtime couple loves to show off their milestone moments on social media.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Brittany, who began dating the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in 10th grade, captioned their engagement announcement in September 2020. “You made this day perfect; you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

Less than a month later, the soon-to-be husband and wife had even bigger news! “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Brittany wrote on Instagram while sharing two ultrasound photos. For Patrick’s part, he simply posted a snapshot of the ultrasound with a red heart emoji. Later, in October, the personal trainer and the NFL star hosted a beautiful gender reveal party.

“Can’t wait to be a family of 5,” Brittany captioned a portrait of herself, Patrick and their two dogs, along with the hashtag “baby girl.” Since then, the Texas natives are gearing up for parenthood. Of course, their daughter will be a huge football fan! “Baby girl [is] starting to make an appearance,” Brittany captioned a bumpdate in November. “She told me she can’t wait for game days.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, football season looks a bit different this year. However, the Kansas City Chiefs are killing it, nonetheless. As of mid-November, they’re ranked No. 1 in the AFC West with an impressive 8-1 standing. We smell another championship in Patrick’s future!

Between winning Super Bowl LIV in January, getting engaged and expecting a baby, the past 365 days have certainly been a whirlwind for Brittany and Patrick … and it’s only the beginning.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ cutest photos over the years.