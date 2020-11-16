Living large! Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews’ Kansas City home is modern and perfectly fits the cool personalities of the young couple.

From a walk-in closet to house the MVP’s 180 pairs of shoes to a gorgeous backyard, the high school sweethearts definitely went all-in on their dream home together.

Patrick, 25, and Brittany, also 25, purchased their 1,250-square-foot home in Kansas City’s Mission Hills neighborhood for $1.925 million in 2019, Business Insider reports. The football pro explained to Bleacher Report in August of that year they “renovated a lot” of their home before moving in to ensure it was exactly how they wanted it.

The property is 67 years old, has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an outdoor pool and a three-car garage, according to Essentially Sports.

Brittany confessed to Bleacher Report she picked out “everything” in their joint home. However, Patrick’s shoe gallery room was all his vision.

“This is the first home that either of us have ever owned,” the athlete noted. “It’s cool, I mean, just to have your own place. Our own house where we can grow into, and so this is definitely a big step in our life.”

The couple plans on staying in Missouri for “20 years plus,” Patrick told the outlet. “Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” the Texas native said. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time.”

It’s amazing Patrick and Brittany found their dream home ahead of welcoming their first child. The pair announced the fitness babe is pregnant with baby No. 1 on September 29, just four weeks after they got engaged.

“Mom [and] dad taking a small detour to the wedding,” Brittany wrote via Instagram along with a photo of their sonogram. Needless to say, it’s been an exciting few months.

“We did things a little out of order, but everything happens for a reason and both of them are such blessings — so we’re excited for both,” the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder said to People about their engagement and pregnancy.

It looks like this couple is ready for what’s ahead. Keep scrolling to take a tour of their Kansas City home!