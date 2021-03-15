Hot mama! Brittany Matthews rocks a bikini like no other, even after giving birth to baby No. 1, daughter Sterling Skye, with fiancé Patrick Mahomes in February 2021.

Considering she’s a professional trainer and founder of her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness, it’s no surprise she loves flaunting her hard-earned body. She stayed strong throughout her pregnancy with modified workouts and continued to be dedicated to her routine. That being said, the Texas native didn’t sweat her changing body.

“One of the most important things I have taken from pregnancy is, GIVE YOURSELF SOME GRACE!!!” she wrote via Instagram while sharing videos of her workout. “Understand your body is changing, you’re growing a whole human inside of you, so do not be so hard on yourself!”

The former pro soccer player didn’t hold back when it came to rude comments about her growing bump. She was quick to clap back when people made “hateful” remarks about her body after she shared photos of her maternity shoot with Patrick.

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” Brittany responded to comments. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

Three weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Brittany shared a photo of herself rocking a thong bikini while vacationing in Arizona. While the protective mama doesn’t mind sharing pictures of her fit figure, it will be a while before she publicly posts Sterling’s face on social media.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” Brittany said on her Instagram Story following her daughter’s birth. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Brittany and Patrick, who are high school sweethearts, got engaged in September 2020 after nearly eight years of dating. Less than a month later, they revealed Brittany’s pregnancy.

The couple is fully enjoying this new chapter in their lives, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see Brittany’s best bikini moments through the years!