Brittany Mahomes gave husband Patrick Mahomes good luck for the 2024 Super Bowl by being crowned the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany, 28, told the publication in her Thursday, February, 8, cover story. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”

The former professional soccer player looked strikingly spicy in her debut photos. Brittany rocked a red Mugler one-piece swimsuit with featured various cutouts that highlighted her best assets. The bathing suit had a high-rise thong bottom with open sides, a massive front cutout that exposed her toned tummy and underboob and a cross neckline that elevated the sexy look. Brittany held a strong power pose on a white-sand beach in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize, and owned the photo shoot wearing simple bronzed makeup, black eyeliner and slightly wavy hair.

“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity,” Brittany told the outlet. “I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams.”

Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The certified professional trainer earned the Rookie of the Year title for her accomplishments in the sports world after her incredible collegiate soccer career at the University of Texas at Tyler. These days, Brittany is a co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League team’s Kansas City Current.

“These women deserve to feel important and have their own facility so that they can perform at their best,” she says of her duty in the NWSL. “I hope this sets the bar for women’s sports everywhere and other cities continue to build around women’s sports. Just like young boys get to dream of playing football at stadiums like Arrowhead, I want young girls everywhere to aspire to play at stadiums like CPKC.”

When it comes to her family, Brittany rides hard for her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband, and sometimes she gets hate for it. Patrick, 28, and his team were crowned the AFC Champions after winning their game against Baltimore Ravens on January 28 and Brittany walked her champ to the locker rooms. CBS posted a clip of the moment they parted ways, and she then asked the stadium’s staff where to go while making a motion with her hand. Fans online deemed it “rude,” but Brittany didn’t let the chatter get to her.

“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters,” the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder told Sports Illustrated. “Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”