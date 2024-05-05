Desiree Hartsock is pregnant! The Bachelorette alum, who turned 38 in April, announced that she and her husband, Chris Siegfried, are expecting baby No. 3.

“Something’s brewing.. & it’s not my coffee,” Desiree captioned an Instagram post on May 4. “Baby #3 coming this November.” She also included a video of herself sipping on coffee as the camera panned down to reveal her growing baby bump.

Desiree and Chris, 38, met on season 9 of The Bachelorette in 2013, making them one of the show’s success stories. The couple got engaged during the finale and tied the knot in January 2015. They are already parents to two sons, Asher, 7, and Zander, 5. The family lives in Portland, Oregon.

The reality star previously opened up about why she and Chris have chosen to mostly live their life out of the public eye since appearing on the dating show. “I think it’s honestly making the relationship a priority and not becoming famous,” she told Us Weekly in 2021. “Like, stop caring about your Instagram followers. And if you love the person, then make that your priority and maybe move away from L.A. than moving to L.A.”

After giving birth to Zander in 2019, Desiree got candid about her postpartum journey on social media and opened up exclusively to Life & Style about the support she received afterward. “It’s been really great to be able to connect with other women who just have had babies, especially first-time moms, when you aren’t expecting to have these roller coaster emotions and feel like there’s other women who feel the same way,” she gushed. “So it’s been good.”

She also called mom shaming “stupid” and admitted, “I haven’t experienced too much of it. I think when it’s coming off as a positive thing, then you typically get a positive response. I haven’t had too much mom shaming, and honestly, I don’t even care if they do because we all just need to get along.”

In January, Desiree and Chris celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary and she paid tribute to him in an Instagram post to mark the occasion. “N I N E years ago today my life changed forever!” she wrote. “I walked down the aisle to my forever! It’s been almost a decade of life lessons, growth, hills and valleys but if there’s one thing for certain, I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. With each passing year our love grows stronger, more vulnerable, and even more tightly intertwined. Always falling forward @chrisrsiegfried. I love you.”