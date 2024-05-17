This tortured man appears to be unbothered by his ex’s latest release. Joe Alwyn was spotted chatting with a group of mystery blondes at a Cannes Film Festival party in France as ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift geared up to drop three new digital versions of her The Tortured Poets Department album, with one featuring a “first draft phone memo” of a song believed to be about the English actor.

Joe, 33, was spotted mingling during the Golden Globes and Robb Report Cocktail Party celebrating the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Carlton Hotel in Cannes, France, on the evening of Thursday, May 16, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. The U.K. native, who is attending the film festival for his movie Kinds Of Kindness, could be seen wearing a black and white outfit as he spoke with a group of blonde women at the party.

Witnesses told the publication that Joe was “the biggest celeb” at the event and had “a long line of folks wanting to chat with him.” He was reportedly “super charming,” but he did not stay at the party for long.

Joe arrived in the South of France earlier on Thursday ahead of the film festival on Friday, May 17. This marked his first major public appearance since Taylor, 34, dropped her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Speaking of Taylor, she announced on Thursday that she would be dropping three new digital versions of the standard TTPD album, with each one featuring a voice memo of a first draft of one song, on Friday. The songs are “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” Cassandra” and “The Black Dog,” and fans must purchase all three album variants to collect all three voice memos.

Like many other tracks on TTPD, “The Black Dog” is believed to be about Joe, who dated Taylor from 2018 to 2023. The song references a real-life bar named “The Black Dog,” and the owner of the establishment hinted on April 22 that the Conversations With Friends star is a regular visitor.

“I don’t want to give too much away,” the owner told Sky News. “We do have a certain blond regular who frequents. Let’s just say that.”

Taylor has moved on to a new romance, though, as she’s been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since July 2023. Likewise, a source told People in April that Joe is “dating and happy” following his split from the pop star.

“He is a great guy and not into drama in any way,” the insider said. “[He has] moved on and certainly doesn’t talk poorly about [Taylor]. He was in love with her and it just didn’t work out.”