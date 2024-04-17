September 28, 2016

In 2018, Taylor seemingly confirmed the official start of her relationship with Joe to be September 28. While covering Earth, Wind & Fire’s song “September” for the Spotify Single series, she changed the lyrics from, “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” to “Do you remember the 28th night of September?”

This date was shortly after it was revealed that Taylor had split from Tom Hiddleston, whom she was with for three months after ending things with Calvin.

Taylor’s song lyrics have revealed that she and Joe were friends before things turned romantic. “I hate accidents except when we went from friends to this,” she said on “Paper Rings,” which was released in 2019. The song also featured the lyric, “The wine is cold like the shoulder that I gave you in the street, cat and mouse for a month or two or three,” which seems to represent the months before they started dating.