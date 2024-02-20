Your account
taylor swift the tortured poets department fan theories

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Fan Theories: Meaning Behind Title, Release Date, More

Feb 20, 2024
The Swifties are on the case! Taylor Swift announced her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, on February 4, 2024, and fan theories about the record immediately began flooding social media.

Those who have followed Taylor since the beginning of her career know that most of what she does is on purpose and that definitely seems to be the case when it comes to The Tortured Poets Department’s title, April 19 release date and more.

“I think more than any of my albums that I’ve ever made, I needed to make it,” the singer admitted. “It was really a lifeline for me. Just the things I was going through and the things I was writing about.”

Scroll through the gallery for fan theories about The Tortured Poets Department!

