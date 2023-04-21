Bad blood? Fans couldn’t help but notice that Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, and her famous pal Ryan Reynolds unfollowed her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn on Instagram.

At the time of publication, it appears that both Austin, 31, and Ryan, 46, do not follow the Mary Queen of Scots actor anymore on the social media platform, but Joe still follows them.

The news comes shortly after the Deadpool actor and his wife, Blake Lively, were spotted grabbing dinner together with Taylor in New York City on Wednesday, April 19, at Casa Cipriani.

To the shock of Swifties everywhere, the “Love Story” singer, 33, broke up with Joe after more than six years of dating. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the news on April 8.

Two days after their split made headlines, a source exclusively told Life & Style on April 10 that “some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup.”

“They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans,” the insider added. “She doesn’t hate Joe. For now, though, it just hurts a lot.”

Taylor and Joe’s former romance was one of the most low-key relationships in Hollywood, as the duo made it a point to keep their love life out of the public eye. However, the Pennsylvania native opened up about him during an October 2022 Instagram video, teasing the meaning behind her single “Lavender Haze.”

“I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it,” Taylor explained in the clip. “Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So, this song is about ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”

Six months beforehand, the London native played it coy when answering a question about his relationship with the famous pop star during an April 2022 WSJ Magazine interview.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Joe told the publication. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Aside from their occasional public appearances together, Taylor included Joe in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, which featured a brief scene of her running up to hug him after a concert performance.

Although she hasn’t publicly commented on her and Joe’s split, Taylor seemingly broke her silence on the matter while taking the stage in Tampa, Florida, during her “Eras Tour” on April 13, asking the crowd, “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on? It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”