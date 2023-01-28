She has broken the internet again! Taylor Swift released her single “Lavender Haze” as part of her October 2022 album, Midnights. However, she didn’t drop the mysterious music video until January 2023. Upon watching the dramatic video, fans couldn’t help but wonder who “Lavender Haze” is about and what the meaning behind it is.

Keep reading to learn more about Taylor’s song “Lavender Haze.”

Who Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ About?

Since the Pennsylvania native has been in a relationship with Joe Alwyn since 2016, fans noticed one particular lyric could pertain to their future together.

“All they keep asking me (all they keep asking me) / Is if I’m gonna be your bride,” Taylor swings in one verse. “The only kind of girl they see (The only kind of girl they see) / Is a one night or a wife.”

In an Instagram video the “Love Story” artist shared in October 2022, Taylor referred to her and the Mary Queen of Scots actor’s romance, opening up about how they deal with attention from the public eye.

“Like, my relationship for six years — we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it,” she explained. “So, this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Courtesy of YouTube/Vevo

What Does ‘Lavender Haze’ Mean?

In her October 2022 Instagram video, Taylor described the meaning of the term and where she first heard of it.

“‘Lavender Haze’ is track 1 on Midnights,” she began. “I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men. I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love. If you’re in the ‘lavender haze,’ then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful.”

She then explained how it feels to be in this phase of love.

“I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the ‘lavender haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there,” the Grammy Award winner continued. “And not let people bring you down off of that cloud. I think that a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just, like, public figures because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out if you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”

Are There Easter Eggs in the ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video?

At the beginning of Taylor’s music video, which was released on January 27, 2023, the “Red” singer is seen sitting at the edge of a bed with a gray cloud above her, as she sings the lyric, “Oh, you don’t ever say too much / And you don’t really read into my melancholia.”

In a separate scene, there is one brief moment when a record titled “Mastermind” appears (which is a song on Midnights), and its record cover features the two constellations Sagittarius and Pisces. These zodiac signs are Taylor and Joe’s, respectively.

Another fun Easter egg is the shot of Taylor viewing a television weather forecast that predicts rain at midnight, which could be a reference to her other song, “Midnight Rain.”