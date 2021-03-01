Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn still together? The “Cardigan” singer and Harriet actor are very low-key but are still in love after three years together. During that time, Taylor has released four albums — Reputation, Lover, Folklore and Evermore — fought to have total ownership of her discography and collaborated with her beau on music.

Taylor and Joe most likely started dating in 2016, which was the same time all the ~bad blood~ went down between Taylor, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over the rapper’s song “Famous.” That being said, Joe has really been with her through the tough times.

The “Dorothea” artist talked about her relationship with the Favourite actor during an interview with Rolling Stone in September 2019. “The moments of my true story on that album are songs like ‘Delicate,’ ‘New Year’s Day,’ ‘Call It What You Want,’ ‘Dress,’” she explained at the time. “The one-two punch, bait-and-switch of Reputation is that it was actually a love story. It was a love story in amongst chaos.”

She seemingly gave more specifics about their relationship timeline when she sang about being with someone for “three summers” during the song “Lover,” which was released in August 2019. Later that year, a source told Us Weekly Joe and Taylor are “still going very strong.”

Their relationship took another big step in 2020 when they collaborated on music together for her two latest albums. Joe used the pseudonym William Bowery for his credits on “Betty” and “Exile” on her Folklore album. He was also named on her follow-up album, Evermore, for songs “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island” and the title track.

“Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kinda just creating things,” the “Blank Space” artist explained in her Disney+ film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. “I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird and we could hate this, [but] because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to write this song together?'”

Obviously, their collaboration went extremely well. Taylor talked more about the inspiration behind “Betty” and Joe’s influence. “I thought it sounded really good from a masculine perspective, and it seemed to be an apology,” she said. “I’ve written so many songs from a female’s perspective of wanting a male apology that we decided to make it from a teenage boy’s perspective apologizing after he loses the love of his life because he’s been foolish.”

It looks like Taylor and Joe are in it for the long haul!